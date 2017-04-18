Gunman robs man at Opelika motel on Columbus Parkway

Opelika police are searching for the gunman involved in Monday’s robbery at the Motel 6 at 1107 Columbus Parkway.
The victim told officials he was walking in the parking lot at when an armed black man approached him and stole his money. The thief fled the area in a white passenger car without injuring anyone, according to a news release from authorities.
Police have yet to identify the suspect, who is about 6 feet, 5 inches tall with black hair. He was last seen traveling toward Interstate 85.
Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous if they would like.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
