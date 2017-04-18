LaGrange police take 2 into custody in arson case

Police in LaGrange, Ga., have taken two suspects into custody in an arson case.
According to an official report, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday members of the LaGrange Police Department responded to a vehicle fire outside a residence on Colquitt Street.
LaGrange Fire Department personnel found a 2006 Volkswagen Beetle which was engulfed in flames and put out the fire.
There was extensive damage to the vehicle.
The investigation led police to 25-year-old Dunte Simpson and 26-year-old Jessica Johnson, who were taken into custody.
The arson investigation continues.
Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
