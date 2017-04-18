Crime

April 18, 2017 5:24 PM

LaGrange police take 2 into custody in arson case

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Police in LaGrange, Ga., have taken two suspects into custody in an arson case.

According to an official report, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday members of the LaGrange Police Department responded to a vehicle fire outside a residence on Colquitt Street.

LaGrange Fire Department personnel found a 2006 Volkswagen Beetle which was engulfed in flames and put out the fire.

There was extensive damage to the vehicle.

The investigation led police to 25-year-old Dunte Simpson and 26-year-old Jessica Johnson, who were taken into custody.

The arson investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex

Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex 0:40

Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex
Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin 2:33

Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin

Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster 2:07

Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos