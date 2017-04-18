Amber Alert issued for missing boy, 6, from Canton, Ga.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy who was taken about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday from the Canterbury Ridge Apartments in Canton, Ga. , the Canton Police Department posted on Facebook .
The alert was issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for the Canton Police Department for Nathan Zeller . The boy may be in the custody of his noncustodial father, Nathan Benito Zeller, 40.
The suspect may be driving a black Kia Optima with tag RCH 5769.
The suspect may be traveling to Alpharetta, Ga. or Boaz, Ala. Anyone with information should call 911.
Comments