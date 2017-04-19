Woman wanted in apartment shooting previously charged with prostitution

The Columbus woman wanted in Tuesday morning’s shooting at Andrew Court Apartments was previously arrested on prostitution charges.
Authorities are still searching for 36-year-old Shanita Evette Cannon, who was issued warrants for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Columbus police said they were called to the Andrews Court Apartments at 2427 Cusseta Road around 6:32 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
He was transported to the Midtown Medical Center and released.
Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick announced Tuesday afternoon that warrants were issued for Cannon, who is also known as “cookie.” No additional details about the shooting have been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouarged to call 911 or report it to Detective Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363.
In November 2015, Shannon was one of three people arrested near North Lumpkin Road during a prostitution sting. She was also arrested on prostitution and obstruction charges on February 19 after allegedly agreeing to have sex with an undercover officer for $15.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
