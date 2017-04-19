Police searching for suspect who robbed Auburn University student near dorm

Auburn police are searching for the unidentified man who robbed a student early Wednesday on Auburn University’s campus, according to an alert from the the college.
The victim wasn’t harmed, authorities confirmed.
Auburn police are investigating the robbery, which was reported to have happened around 8:40 a.m. The student said he was walking near the dumpster at the east side of South Donahue Residence Hall when a slender black man wearing all black approached him.
He said the suspect, who wasn’t armed, stole his backpack and wallet before running toward Leach Science Center. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, according to the alert.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouarged to call notify the Auburn Police Department’s tip line at 334-246-1391.
In the alert, Auburn University also reminded its students of the following:
- Stay alert to your surroundings and walk with friends, especially at night.
- Use available means of transportation such as the Night Security Shuttle (available on campus at 334-844-7400 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. while classes are in session), a local taxi service or Uber.
- Trust your instincts. If you do not feel comfortable in a place or situation, leave.
- If you see suspicious activity or a person behaving suspiciously, notify police at 911 (emergencies or crimes in progress), 334-501-3100 (non-emergencies) or 334-246-1391 (tip line – text or call).
