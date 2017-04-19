Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings

Taylor Moss, a resident of the Winterfield community, talks about the challenges and frustrations of living in a neighborhood that has seen shootings, one fatal, not only on consecutive days but also right across the street from one another.
Mike HaskeyThe Ledger-Enquirer
