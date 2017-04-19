Columbus woman arrested in shooting at Andrews Court Apartments

A Columbus woman was arrested in Tuesday morning’s shooting at Andrews Court Apartments, Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick confirmed.
Shanita Evette Cannon, 36, was apprehended around 1 p.m. Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Columbus police said they were called to the Andrews Court Apartments at 2427 Cusseta Road around 6:32 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
He was transported to the Midtown Medical Center and released.
Slouchick announced Tuesday afternoon that warrants were issued for Cannon, who is also known as “cookie.”
Anyone with information about the incident is encouarged to call 911 or report it to Detective Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363.
In November 2015, Shannon was one of three people arrested near North Lumpkin Road during a prostitution sting. She was also arrested on prostitution and obstruction charges on February 19 after allegedly agreeing to have sex with an undercover officer for $15.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments