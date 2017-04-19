Opelika man charged with production of obscene matter involving minor

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Opelika, Ala. has arrrested a 33-year-old Opelika man and charged him with three counts of production of obscene matter containing visual depictions of a person under 17 years of age.
According to an official report Joshua Ryan Miller was arrested Monday and taken to the Lee County Detention Facility
Lee County deputies received information from a concerned citizen who reported finding a cell phone containing child pornography.
Investigators were able to recover evidence that established a direct connection to Miller.
Investigators say Miller recorded the images in his home where several electronic devices were found.
The case is still under investigation.
