Columbus police: Drug suspect headbutted officer twice during traffic stop

A man headbutted a Columbus police officer Tuesday evening during a traffic stop in which he and his wife were arrested on drug charges, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Recorder’s Court.
Exodus and Christine Robinson were identified as the individuals arrested during the 6:30 p.m. incident at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 13th Street, where authorities found more than $1,710 worth of cocaine.
Officers Bradley Waldie and Travis Contreras conducted the traffic stop after allegedly seeing Christine swerving on the roadway in a 2005 Dodge Caravan. Police said the couple appeared to be arguing in the vehicle and trying to hide something.
Contreras approached the driver’s side while Waldie approached the passenger’s side. The officers allegedly smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the minivan. Other officers also responded to the scene to assist.
Contreras said Christine opened the door before he was able to speak with her, and he immediately took her into custody. Exodus then screamed at police and asked them why they were “doing this,” according to the officer’s testimony.
“When I got to the other side of the vehicle, Exodus squared me off and headbutted me two times,” said Contreras, who said the attack was recorded on a body camera. “At that time, I grabbed Exodus by his hair and pulled him to the ground.”
Exodus allegedly continued to fight with police as they handcuffed him.
“He was moving around, kicking and jumping,” Contreras testified. “He threw himself on the hood of my patrol car and picked up himself back up.”
Police said they found 17.1 grams of powder cocaine in Exodus’ pants. He allegedly grabbed the cocaine and put it in his mouth. He spit it out moments later, authorities said.
“At one point, he defecated himself,” Contreras told the court. “We got past that hurdle and put him back in my car.”
Contreras said he found 0.2 grams of powdered cocaine (street value of $20) rolled up in a dollar bill inside of Christine’s pocket and 3.2 grams of marijuana (street value of $32) in her purse.
Christine allegedly told police she worked in the food industry and found the dollar in the center console of the Dodge Caravan thinking it was a tip. She said she didn’t know there was cocaine inside of it or marijuana inside of her purse, according to Contreras’ testimony.
Authorities said Exodus initially denied ownership of the drugs. He allegedly told police he lost consciousness and an officer pulled the cocaine out of his rear end, Contreras testified.
Christine, 37, was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of cocaine, violating rules for driving on a laned roadway, distracted driver, no proof of insurance and no state tag.
Exodus, 46, was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, abandonment of a controlled substance, obstruction and tampering with evidence.
Both suspects were transported to the Muscogee County Jail, where Exodus allegedly told the police all of the narcotics belonged to him. Christine was released from the jail on bond before Wednesday’s hearing, but her husband pleaded not guilty to all of his charges in court.
Judge Julius Hunter Jr. awarded Exodus bonds totaling $12,000. The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
