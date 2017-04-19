Officer -involved shooting being investigated

A shooting Wednesday involving an officer with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is being investigated by agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation.
Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said an incident was being checked on and a shot was fired.
“I really can’t say anymore at this time,” he said.
According to an ALEA report, the person shot was taken to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.
The shooting occurred on U.S. 80 near Tuskegee not far from the Brownsville Community.
