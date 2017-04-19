Crime

3 arrested at Spencer speech in Auburn

Three people were arrested by police in Auburn, Ala. and charged with disorderly conduct at a speech given by white nationalist Richard Spencer Tuesday night.

The speech was given at Auburn University’s Foy Hall.

Auburn police say none of the individuals arrested are Auburn students or from the area.

According to police the three are Seth Miles Waldon of Mobile, Ala., Benjamin Lee Hansen of Trussville, Ala., and Ryan Matthew King of Montgomery, Ala.

The arrest reports say Hansen is unemployed, King is a tattoo artist and Walden is a clerk.

