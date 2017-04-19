Man pleads not guilty to rape charge during party at Super 8 hotel

During a night that included smoking marijuana and plenty of Xanax for room guests, a Columbus man pleaded not guilty to raping a woman on March 20 at the Super 8 Columbus Airport hotel on Warms Springs Road.
Dalvin Lamar Hudgins, 20, was taken into custody on Tuesday and held in the Muscogee County Jail. Judge Mary Buckner ordered Hudgins held without bond in the 4:50 a.m. assault at 2935 Warm Springs Road and bound the case over to Superior Court.
Detective Ron O’Neal said the victim ended up at the hotel after her mother wouldn’t allow a party at her house. A friend told her about the hotel room on Warm Springs Road and to invite some friends. Inside, the woman said there were three guns along with marijuana and plenty of Xanax.
The woman admitted to having consensual sex earlier that night in the room but not that morning when she found the suspect on top of her. That’s when she ran from the room and told the hotel clerk.
A review of the hotel surveillance shows the woman left the room at 3:59 a.m. The clerk didn’t open the door, because weapons were involved.
Four days later, the victim said she had a taped cellphone call from the man. The woman was asked about a Facebook post on the alleged rape. The victim talked about the man giving away Xanax to take advantage of people. The drug is used to treat anxiety disorders, panic disorders and anxiety caused by depression.
Hudgins was represented by defense attorney Stacey Jackson who attempted to get testimony about the taped phone call rejected but failed. Jackson questioned how the conversation was obtained and how it was copied for police.
Jackson also told the judge that no threats were made and the woman wasn’t held against her will .
