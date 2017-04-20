Crime

April 20, 2017 8:28 AM

CSU: Police search for 2 men in armed robbery attempt on Riverpark Campus

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A man was pistol-whipped early Thursday during an attempted robbery on Columbus State University’s Riverpark Campus, according to a tweet from the college.

Columbus State University police responded to the scene around 1:45 a.m. to investigate the incident. The victim, who isn’t a student, said he was approached by two men at the intersection of Ninth Street and Broadway and struck in the face with a handgun.

No further descriptions of the suspects is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery attempt is encouarged to call CSU police at 706-507-8911.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

