CSU: Police search for 2 men in armed robbery attempt on Riverpark Campus

A man was pistol-whipped early Thursday during an attempted robbery on Columbus State University’s Riverpark Campus, according to a tweet from the college.
Columbus State University police responded to the scene around 1:45 a.m. to investigate the incident. The victim, who isn’t a student, said he was approached by two men at the intersection of Ninth Street and Broadway and struck in the face with a handgun.
No further descriptions of the suspects is available at this time.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery attempt is encouarged to call CSU police at 706-507-8911.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
