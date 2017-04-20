Police: Homeless man arrested after exposing himself to woman on Riverwalk

A homeless man was arrested Wednesday morning after exposing himself to a woman on the Riverwalk near the 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge, authorities said.
Jeremy Deshaun Murray, 34, was apprehended on the scene at 11:30 a.m. and charged with public indecency. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police officers were called to the 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday to investigate an incident where a man exposed and touched himself.
A woman told police she was walking north on the Riverwalk when she noticed a man lying on his side in front of the men’s bathroom with his hand in his pants. She thought he was hurt, so she went to check on him.
That’s when he exposed himself and then began touching himself. She walked up the stairs to get away from him and call police. She said he followed her upstairs, but he didn’t approach her.
An officer said he found a man who matched the woman’s description of the suspect sitting in front of the men’s bathroom with his back against the wall. His pants were down to his knees and he was touching himself, according to the report.
Police said the man, who was identified as Murray, stopped when he noticed the officer.
