Police: Columbus boy, 14, arrested after chasing man with two large knives

A 14-year-old boy allegedly chased a man with two large knives Wednesday evening at a Braddock Drive home, according to reports from the Columbus Police Department.
The teen was arrested on the scene at 8 p.m. Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespassing. He is set to appear in Juvenile Court at 2 p.m. Friday.
Officials said they were called to the Braddock Drive home around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a domestic dispute. Police were told that the 14-year-old boy broke several items in the house before chasing a man out the residence with two large knives.
Further information about the incident wasn’t given in the report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
