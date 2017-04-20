Crime

April 20, 2017 10:47 AM

Police: Columbus boy, 14, arrested after chasing man with two large knives

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A 14-year-old boy allegedly chased a man with two large knives Wednesday evening at a Braddock Drive home, according to reports from the Columbus Police Department.

The teen was arrested on the scene at 8 p.m. Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespassing. He is set to appear in Juvenile Court at 2 p.m. Friday.

Officials said they were called to the Braddock Drive home around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a domestic dispute. Police were told that the 14-year-old boy broke several items in the house before chasing a man out the residence with two large knives.

Further information about the incident wasn’t given in the report.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:13

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future
Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings 1:45

Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings
Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex 0:40

Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos