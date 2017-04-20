Crime

April 20, 2017 11:19 AM

Man asks 'you want some of this' before allegedly exposing himself to girl

By Sarah Robinson

A Columbus man allegedly exposed himself to an underage girl Wednesday night at the Krystal drive-thru on Victory Drive, authorities said.

Elijwua Rashee Palmer, 25, was arrested in the 2900 block of Ramsey Road and charged with public indecency. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Saturday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Columbus police were called to the Sun Ray Cleaners at 1553 South Lumpkin Road to investigate a public indecency incident.

An underage girl told the responding officers that a man exposed himself to her in the Krystal drive-thru and asked her, “You want some of this?”

The flasher, who was identified as Palmer, ran from the restaurant. She followed him to the 2900 block of Ramsey Road, where authorities said he was found hiding in a bathroom.

