Columbus police: Homeless man admitted to burglary attempt at Verizon

A homeless man was caught trying to burglarize the Verizon Wireless store on Macon Road, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Johnny Johnson, 58, pleaded not guilty to attempted burglary and possession of drug-related objects. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $5,250.
Judge Juilus Hunter Jr. bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus police officers Hudson Servius and Virginia Duncan were called to the Verizon Wireless store at 3127 Macon Road Suite B around 6 p.m. Tuesday, after the business alarm sounded. On the scene, authorities noticed that one of its doors was damaged.
Servius said they searched the area and found Johnson about 10 feet from the door. He allegedly admitted that he was trying to break into the business.
He was being arrested on the scene when an officer allegedly found a glass smoking device in his possession. There was crack cocaine residue on it, according to police.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
