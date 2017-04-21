Police: Fleeing driver crashed stolen vehicle near Fort Benning Road

A man accused of leading police into a chase early Tuesday that allegedly ended with him crashing a stolen car near Fort Benning Road appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Harold Vincent, 24, and Cedrick Lamar Dent, 26, were identified as the occupants in the Saturn ION that was stolen from a local Motel 6, according to an officer’s testimony in Wednesday’s hearing.
Columbus Police Officer Michael Wilson said he didn’t know the Saturn was stolen when he saw it headed east on Victory Drive around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday. The driver, who was identified as Vincent, was allegedly speeding and swerving out of his lane with three men riding in the car.
Wilson said he started following the vehicle. The driver allegedly entered the emergency lane without using the proper turning signal, prompting a traffic stop near the intersection of Victory Drive and Marathon Drive.
Police said Vincent stopped in a parking lot before making an aggressive u-turn and speeding along Marathon Drive. Police pursued the vehicle but stopped moments before the driver crashed at the intersection of Esquiline Drive and Lowe Drive.
Wilson responded to the crash scene and saw the Saturn wrecked in front of a ditch. Vincent climbed out of the passenger window and fled on foot, authorities said.
Police found Vincent hiding in a garage two houses down from the crash scene. Dent was found injured and bleeding on Fort Benning Road, according to police.
Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.
Vincent was charged with theft by taking motor vehicle, fleeing to elude, obstruction, failure to report upon striking a fixture, driving too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
He pleaded not guilty to all of his charges in court, where Judge Julius Hunter Jr. awarded him bonds totaling $5,175.
Dent was released from the jail when he posted bonds totaling $6,350 before Wednseday’s hearing. He faces one count each of charged with theft by receiving property, possession of a cocaine and obstruction.
All charges were bound over to Superior Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
