Charges dropped against woman accused in shooting at Andrews Court Apartments

Assault and two weapon charges against Shanita Evette Cannon were dropped during a 2 p.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Cannon, 36, of Columbus, was facing one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the 6:32 a.m. Tuesday shooting of Tavonne Glaze at Andrews Court Apartments, 2427 Cusseta Road. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail after she was taken into custody at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Before the hearing started, Police Detective Robert Nicholas was granted his request to drop all charges due to a lack of prosecution. Judge Mary Buckner approved the request.
Police Maj. Gil Slouchick said developments over the past 12 hours before the hearing led to the dismissal. “We had witnesses come forward, and we believe at this point in time that her situation was self defense, and there will be charges pending against the individual who was shot,” he said.
The major said a police investigation into the shooting continued until the court date. Initially, police determined that Cannon was the shooter in the assault, leading police to take out warrants. “When people are arrested, we look into every aspect of the case,” he said. “We just don’t lock them up and not listen to what they say. Our continuing investigation reveals that her actions were defending herself.”
After the man was shot in the face, police were told the suspect was Cannon, also known as “Cookie.” With the new information, police will be notified when Glaze is released from treatment at Midtown Medical Center.
Slouchick didn’t state what led to the shooting, although Cannon is no stranger to police. Cannon was one of three people arrested near North Lumpkin Road during a prostitution sting operation in November 2015. She faced prostitution and obstruction charges on Feb. 19 after allegedly agreeing to have sex for $15 with an undercover officer.
Anyone with more information about the shooting should contact Detective Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363.
