Man accused of firing gun captured on neighbor’s security camera

A Columbus man is accused of firing a gun at his mother’s house on Torch Hill Drive late Friday but it was captured on a neighbor’s security camera, Columbus police said.
Angel Boston, 24, faces one count each of reckless conduct, discharging a firearm in the city and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken into custody about 12:40 a.m. Saturday and held in the Muscogee County Jail on bonds totaling $4,250.
In a report, police said officers were called to 140 Torch Hill Road about 11:37 p.m. to check on a vehicle that was involved in firing shots. Boston is accused fo firing the a gun in the front yard of his mother’s home. Police said it was captured on the surveillance camera that belonged to a neighbor.
No one was injure in the shooting.
