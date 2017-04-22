Crime

April 22, 2017 12:36 PM

Man accused of firing gun captured on neighbor’s security camera

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

A Columbus man is accused of firing a gun at his mother’s house on Torch Hill Drive late Friday but it was captured on a neighbor’s security camera, Columbus police said.

Angel Boston, 24, faces one count each of reckless conduct, discharging a firearm in the city and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken into custody about 12:40 a.m. Saturday and held in the Muscogee County Jail on bonds totaling $4,250.

In a report, police said officers were called to 140 Torch Hill Road about 11:37 p.m. to check on a vehicle that was involved in firing shots. Boston is accused fo firing the a gun in the front yard of his mother’s home. Police said it was captured on the surveillance camera that belonged to a neighbor.

No one was injure in the shooting.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:13

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future
Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings 1:45

Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings
Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex 0:40

Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos