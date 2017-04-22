Crime

April 22, 2017 3:17 PM

Phenix City man said he fired gun to break up fight; now he’s in jail

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

A Phenix City man was jailed in Columbus early Saturday after police said he discharged a firearm in the city to break up a fight on Hawthorne Drive.

Mondronas Merritt, 35, was held in the Muscogee County Jail on $347 bond after an incident in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive. Merritt was taken into custody about 1 a.m. A Recorder’s Court hearing is set for 8 a.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, police said Merritt admitted to officers that he fired a gun to break up a street fight in the Oakland Park area.

No one was injured in connection with the shooting.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:13

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future
Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings 1:45

Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings
Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex 0:40

Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos