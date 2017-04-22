Phenix City man said he fired gun to break up fight; now he’s in jail

A Phenix City man was jailed in Columbus early Saturday after police said he discharged a firearm in the city to break up a fight on Hawthorne Drive.
Mondronas Merritt, 35, was held in the Muscogee County Jail on $347 bond after an incident in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive. Merritt was taken into custody about 1 a.m. A Recorder’s Court hearing is set for 8 a.m. Wednesday.
At the scene, police said Merritt admitted to officers that he fired a gun to break up a street fight in the Oakland Park area.
No one was injured in connection with the shooting.
Comments