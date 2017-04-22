Councilor Woodson on cleanup: ‘This is just people saying enough is enough’

After a week filled with four shootings and the demolition of Club Majestic aimed at improving the Winterfield neighborhood, more than 30 young volunteers filled the streets Saturday to pick up litter before a big celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.
“We walked through and the children talked to neighbors,” said the Rev. Willie Phillips of Winterfield on the Move Against Drugs after the 8 a.m. cleanup. “I believe it touched a lot people here to see children doing something in this community after all the recent events of shootings and murder in this community. “
With help from several departments of the Columbus Consolidated Government, Phillips said volunteers with plastic garbage bags fanned out from the Boys & Girls Club along Cusseta Road, 28th Avenue and Dawson Street before stopping at the 350 30th Ave. school. The effort came after two men were shot Monday at Elizabeth Canty Homes, a man shot in the face Tuesday at Andrews Court Apartment and the fatal shooting of Marion D. Ralph in a church parking lot Wednesday on Cusseta Road.
The volunteers walked near the area where Ralph was shot. “Unfortunately, there was an incident that happened in the midst of planning the community cleanup,” Phillips said. “It didn’t stop us. You see all the children walking in this community cleaning up. It just made us even stronger and pulled us together.”
Demolition of Club Majestic represents a change, Phillips said. “To me, that represents a new era in this community that change is here, and it’s time for the community to embrace this change,” he said.
Gloria Weston Smart, director of the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission, said the commission helped coordinate the event in support of the National Community Reinvestment program. “We’ve been over in this area with the Winterfield Improvement program for about nine months,” she said.
In the parking lot at the school, Smart said agencies included Women Infants and Children, Columbus police, Muscogee Marshals, Columbus Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services, Public Works and others. The event included face painting and games for the children.
Curtis Johnson, a member of Columbus Against Drugs and a kid at heart, came dressed in a Captain America outfit. “Anything to catch these young people’s attention,” he said. “I’m pushing the word.”
Johnson, 36, said he also is active in a group called Power of the Mind. He tries to instill in young people that they can make a difference. “We can make a difference no matter what,” he said. “Don’t give in to the snares. Have that power to say ‘I’m different.’ Don’t follow suit because everybody is doing it.”
Living near Old Cusseta Road, Johnson said he joined volunteers because he doesn’t want to wait until crime is on his street. “We are fed up,” he said. “We are about to be the elders of the city. It’s time to step up and play the role.”
Councilor Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson of District 7 was spotted playing a board game with a youth after the cleanup. She said she has to stop whatever she’s doing and join the people whenever there is a community event.
“We get energetic and then after a while we slow some and have to come back,” Woodson said. “The more that people see us together working, the more faith they have and the more they come. It’s not only the government. It takes the people coming out and working. We cleaned up and walked. Now, we’re having fun.”
Woodson said part of her district is in an area where people want to take back their neighborhood. “They want to walk like they used to walk,” she said. “They want to sit on porches like they used to. They want to see kids playing hopscotch, double dutch just like we used to do. Now, because of all the violence and negativity that surrounds our community, it stops us from enjoying the simple things of life. This is just people saying ‘enough is enough.’ ”
George Foster, 61, said he was raised right and has never seen the inside of a jail. He wants community leaders to keep moving forward to improve the neighborhoods.
“The thing is they need to stay at it and stop backing off,” he said. “It’s a divided city.”
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments