Crime

April 23, 2017 1:54 PM

Man killed when ejected from vehicle Sunday

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A 26-year-old Greenville, Ala. man was killed Sunday when the 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the road and overturned.

According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Christopher O’Neil Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his vehicle and later was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Airport Road, three miles north of Greenville.

Although the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, preliminary investigation indicates alcohol was a factor.

Alabama State Troopers will continue to investigate.

