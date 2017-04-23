Man killed when ejected from vehicle Sunday

A 26-year-old Greenville, Ala. man was killed Sunday when the 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the road and overturned.
According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Christopher O’Neil Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his vehicle and later was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Airport Road, three miles north of Greenville.
Although the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, preliminary investigation indicates alcohol was a factor.
Alabama State Troopers will continue to investigate.
