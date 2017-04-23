Crime

April 23, 2017 2:12 PM

Teen passenger killed when truck hits tree

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A 16-year-old boy was killed late Saturday night when the 2008 GMC Sierra truck in which he was a passenger left the road and struck a tree.

According to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the teen, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, also a teen, was not injured.

The crash occurred at 11:50 p.m. on Butler County 50 east of Greenville.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

