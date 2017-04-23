Police, ATF make seizure of firearms, drugs

A 35-year-old Eufaula, Ala. man has been arrested following the execution Friday of a search warrant by the Eufaula Police Department and the Bureau. of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives.
According to a post on the Eufaula Police Department Facebook page, the search resulted in the seizure of firearms and controlled substances.
Willie Edward Blackshire was arrested at his residence and charged with for possession of drug paraphernalia, certain persons forbidden to possess firearms, and unlawful possession of controlled substances.
Blackshire is being held in the Eufaula City Jail.
The case is under further investigation and more charges including federal charges may be filed.
