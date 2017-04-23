Crime

April 23, 2017 4:08 PM

Police, ATF make seizure of firearms, drugs

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A 35-year-old Eufaula, Ala. man has been arrested following the execution Friday of a search warrant by the Eufaula Police Department and the Bureau. of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives.

According to a post on the Eufaula Police Department Facebook page, the search resulted in the seizure of firearms and controlled substances.

Willie Edward Blackshire was arrested at his residence and charged with for possession of drug paraphernalia, certain persons forbidden to possess firearms, and unlawful possession of controlled substances.

Blackshire is being held in the Eufaula City Jail.

The case is under further investigation and more charges including federal charges may be filed.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:13

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future
Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings 1:45

Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings
Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex 0:40

Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos