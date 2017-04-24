Homeless man struck in face with steel pipe on RiverWalk

A homeless man was attacked with a steel pipe Saturday night on the RiverWalk, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
The victim, who suffered from severe bruises, was treated on the scene before being transported to Midtown Medical Center. His current condition wasn’t immediately given.
A Columbus police officer was called to a church in the 1700 block of Second Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Sunday to investigate an assault.
At the church, the victim told police a 6-feet-2-inch tall black man struck him across the face, arm, ribs and legs with a steel pipe between 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday. His wounds were consistent with being struck with a pipe, according to the report.
The man gave the first name of the 180-pound man who he said attacked him. Authorities didn’t name any suspects in the report. No arrests have been made.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
