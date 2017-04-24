Columbus man arrested in shooting on North Oakley Drive

A 34-year-old man was arrested Sunday night following the shooting on North Oakley Drive, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
Clarence Leon Moore of Columbus, the accused, faces one count each of aggravated, assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities were called to the 500 block of North Oakley Drive around 12:41 a.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting. On the scene, officers learned that a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was transported to the Midtown Medical Center in a private vehicle.
The victim’s current condition has yet to be released.
An arrest report states the shooting happened at Moore’s home. He was arrested in connection with the incident at 7:45 p.m. Sunday at the Public Safety Center.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
