Opelika man charged with murder in shooting that left two dead

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with an Opelika shooting on Toomer Court that left two men dead, according to a news release from the Opelika Police Department.
John W. Maddox faces two counts of murder stemming from the March 25 shooting that killed 27-year-old Sedric Darrell Lewis and 31-year-old Derris Terrel Harris. He was booked into the Lee County Jail.
Authorities responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Toomer Court around 9:14 p.m. March 25. On the scene, officials found Harris and Lewis wounded.
Harris of Lafayette was pronounced dead at the scene. Lewis of Opelika was rushed to East Alabama Medical Center, where he died shortly after his arrival.
Further details concerning the incident have yet to be released.
Sarah Robinson
