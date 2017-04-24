Motorcyclist found with 100 doses of LSD after Columbus crash, police say

A motorcyclist was allegedly found with $1,000 worth of LSD after being involved in a wreck in front of the St. Francis Hospital, authorities said.
Frank Sealy III, who was identified as the 27-year-old driver, faces one count each of possession of LSD with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime following the incident. Warrants were issued for his arrest, but he has yet to be booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Columbus police were called to the 2300 block of Manchester Expressway around 12:55 a.m. to investigate a collision with at least two vehicles. Sealy was transported to the hospital for treatment.
One of the nurses at St. Francis Hospital allegedly found 100 doses of LSD (street value of $1,000) wrapped tin foil located in Sealy’s pants. Authorities said they also found .22 caliber pistol in his waist band. There were also needle caps and bent spoon found on the motorcycle, according to the report.
After Sealy was listed in stable condition at St. Francis, he was sent to the Midtown Medical Center for further treatment.
Details concerning the crash have yet to be released.
