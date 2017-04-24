Police: General manager shot man at cab company during dispute over woman

The general manager at a Columbus cab company allegedly shot a man who came to the business angry about comments made toward his wife, according to testimony Monday morning in Recorder’s Court.
Malcom Milton McMiller, who was identified as the shooter, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm near a public highway, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and battery. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail, but he was released on bond by Monday afternoon.
Judge Julius Hunter Jr. bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Officer Matt Sitler said he was called to 1157 10th Ave. around 2:21 p.m. April 15 to investigate a shooting outside of Radio/Co-Op Transportation Services.
Police found 44-year-old Tyron Nazareth Aron suffering from a gunshot wound. An employee who was struck during the dispute was found in the building suffering from facial injuries. They were transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center to be treated.
Aron told police at the hospital that McMiller, the general manager at the cab company, disrespected his wife during into an argument about management. Aron said he went to the business with a friend to confront him, Sitler told the court.
A witness said McMiller’s cousin ran into the lobby of the business yelling when Aron arrived there with a friend. He told McMiller, “Get your s---. They are here,” according to the officer’s testimony.
McMiller allegedly headed out the door with a handgun and got into a argument with the Aron. He allegedly fired a shot into the air and shot Aron before fleeing the scene, Sitler testified.
Police said Aron jumped on top of an employee who was headed to his vehicle after the shooting and struck him in the face several times. Sitler said Aron, who allegedly admitted to attacking the man, was arrested on a battery charge about two hours after the incident.
Warrants were issued for Miller, who was previously convicted of possession of crack cocaine. He was arrested at 12 a.m. Friday, according to an arrest report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
