Crime

April 24, 2017 4:54 PM

Police: Fort Benning employee arrested after breaking into car in Auburn

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of property from a vehicle parked in downtown Auburn.

Jorge Alejandro Torres, who lives on Fort Benning as an employee of the U.S. Army, was charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and second-degree theft of property. He was booked into the Lee County Jail under a $6,000 bond.

Authorities said they responded to a suspicious person call on Interstate 85 near the Bent Creek exit around 9 a.m. Saturday. They found Torres riding on a bike along the interstate with back pack containing electronics, jewelry and sunglasses worth more than $2,000.

Further investiagtion indicated that Torres stole the property from a 2012 Toyota Corolla parked in the 100 block of Tichenor Avenue.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:13

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future
Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings 1:45

Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings
Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex 0:40

Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos