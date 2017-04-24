Police: Fort Benning employee arrested after breaking into car in Auburn

A man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of property from a vehicle parked in downtown Auburn.
Jorge Alejandro Torres, who lives on Fort Benning as an employee of the U.S. Army, was charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and second-degree theft of property. He was booked into the Lee County Jail under a $6,000 bond.
Authorities said they responded to a suspicious person call on Interstate 85 near the Bent Creek exit around 9 a.m. Saturday. They found Torres riding on a bike along the interstate with back pack containing electronics, jewelry and sunglasses worth more than $2,000.
Further investiagtion indicated that Torres stole the property from a 2012 Toyota Corolla parked in the 100 block of Tichenor Avenue.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
