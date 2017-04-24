Teen stopped for traffic violations wanted for rape

A Columbus teen who was stopped for traffic violations had an outstanding warrant for rape.
According to police reports, Alex Gregory Brooks, 19, was arrested Sunday at 4:16 p.m.
Police were stopping the 2012 Hyundai Sonata for a window tint violation and running a red light at the intersection of 38th Street and Second Avenue.
Brooks also had other outstanding traffic charges.
Charges other than those already mentioned are participation in criminal gang activity, failure to give a signal, improper left turn, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, no state drivers license, improper tail lights and reckless driving.
