Crime

April 24, 2017 5:19 PM

Teen stopped for traffic violations wanted for rape

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A Columbus teen who was stopped for traffic violations had an outstanding warrant for rape.

According to police reports, Alex Gregory Brooks, 19, was arrested Sunday at 4:16 p.m.

Police were stopping the 2012 Hyundai Sonata for a window tint violation and running a red light at the intersection of 38th Street and Second Avenue.

Brooks also had other outstanding traffic charges.

Charges other than those already mentioned are participation in criminal gang activity, failure to give a signal, improper left turn, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, no state drivers license, improper tail lights and reckless driving.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:13

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future
Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings 1:45

Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings
Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex 0:40

Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos