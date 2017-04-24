Police arrest suspect near scene of burglary

Police in LaGrange, Ga., arrested a man shortly after receiving a call about a burglary.
According to an official report, police received a call around 7:50 p.m. Sunday about a burglary in progress at a business on Oak Lane.
When officers arrived, they were told the suspect had just left the scene.
Police set up a perimeter and, according to officers, William A. Phillips of LaGrange was found hiding in that area.
He was brought to the police station and after further investigation he was charged with burglary and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.
Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police.
