April 25, 2017 10:47 AM

Police: Columbus student charged with sexual battery after grabbing girl’s rear end

By Sarah Robinson

A 12-year-old boy was accused of grabbing a girl’s rear end Monday afternoon at Eddy Middle School, according to reports from the Columbus Police Department.

The student was taken into custody on a sexual battery charge at 4:30 p.m. Monday before being released to his mother.

An officer said he was working security detail at 2100 South Lumpkin Road around 3:15 p.m. Monday when the assistant principal informed him about the incident.

According to a report, a teacher saw the boy grab a girl’s rear end as they were leaving the classroom. Officials said he intially denied it, but then said someone pushed his hand on to the girl’s rear end. He later said he grabbed it as part of a dare, police stated.

The boy’s mother told police she has been trying to get her son the proper help, because this “type of behaviour has been going.”

