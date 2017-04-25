Naked woman allegedly broke into 2 Macon Road businesses, damaged a third

A naked woman wielding a stick allegedly broke into two Macon Road businesses and damaged a third early Sunday, according to testimony in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Nefieterria Shorter, 36, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday morning to two counts of second-degree burglary and one count each of public indecency, second-degree criminal damage to property and obstruction. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $7,000.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Two Columbus police officers were called to a gas station at 6959 Macon Road around 5:05 a.m. Sunday. It’s alarm had been activated.
They were headed to the business when were informed about a bald, naked woman running from the gas station and toward Flat Rock Road. When officials arrived to the convenience store, they noticed that the glass door and windows in the front of the building were shattered.
Authorities were still investigating when they saw a bald, naked woman standing behind their patrol vehicles with a large stick in her hand, according to an officer’s testimony.
Police said they commanded the suspect, who was identified as Shorter, to stop and drop the stick. She allegedly ran away from the area, dropping the stick in the westbound lane of Macon Road.
After chasing her on foot for about 50 yards, officials took her into custody. She was sent to the Midtown Medical Center, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being released back into police custody.
Officials said they reviewed surveillance footage from the gas station that allegedly showed Shorter using a stick to shatter the glass door and windows in the front of the business, causing $4,000 worth of damage.
Officer James Denson said he was called to 6909 Macon Road Suite 25 around 9 a.m. to investigate damaged property at the Taste of Heaven restaurant. He met with the owner, who showed him security camera footage of a naked, bald woman using a large stick to shatter the glass door in front of the business earlier that morning.
Denson said she went into the business and walked around the front of the restaurant before exiting. Police also noticed that there was similar damage to the Simply Safe Storage business at 6751 Macon Road, which is west of the restaurant.
Officials notified the manager, who then showed them security footage of a bald, naked woman damaging the side and front of the business around 4:58 a.m. She didn’t enter, Denson testified.
Shorter was also identified as the woman who damaged the other three business. She didn’t give a testimony during Tuesday’s hearing.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
