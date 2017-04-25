Chambers County man accused of shooting into vehicle occupied by 2 toddlers

A man was accused of shooting into a vehicle occupied by a woman and her two toddlers, according to a news release from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Osteen, 26, of Five Points, Ala., was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, third-degree domestic violence and attempting to elude. He was booked into the Chambers County Detention Facility.
Deputies were called to a residence in the 2000 block of County Road 281 around 5 a.m. Tuesday to check on a distressed woman and her two toddlers. The mother said Osteen was on his way to the house to assault her.
The first deputy arrived on the scene less than two minutes later and saw the suspect on the scene. He tried to flee in his vehicle but then began running away from the deputy. He was taken into custody.
Authorities later learned that he fired a gunshot into a vehicle when the woman and children were in the car. No injuries were mentioned in the release.
