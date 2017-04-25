Crime

April 25, 2017 3:17 PM

Opelika police trying to identify 2 suspects in Hobby Lobby shoplifting

By Sarah Robinson

Opelika police reached out to the public Tuesday afternoon for help identifying the two people who allegedly stole from a Hobby Lobby store.

On April 18, authorities responded to the business at 2570 Enterprise Drive to investigate the shoplifting. They were told that a man and woman were inside the store concealing a large amount of merchandise inside of a black box.

The suspects were headed out of the store when the woman started speaking with the only cashier in the business at the time. While she was talking, the man allegedly exited the store with the buggy and the stolen items that were in the box.

One suspect was described as a short-haired black woman between 34 to 45 years old who was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and flip flops while carrying a white purse. She weighs between 200 and 250 pounds, according to the release.

The other suspect was described as a black man between 35 to 45 years old who was last seen dressed in a white Nike hat, white shirt, khaki shorts and white shoes. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the case is encouraged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous if they choose.

