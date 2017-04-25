Phenix City woman among three sentenced in identity theft ring

A Phenix City woman is among three people sentenced Monday in the Middle District of Alabama for their roles in an identity theft ring, acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris said in a release from Montgomery, Ala.
Patience Denise Minor, 51, of Phenix City, was sentenced to six months in jail, Shameka Lashay Thomas, 27, of Sylvester, Ga., was given three years of supervised release and Patrick Rashaud Thomas, 24, of Milledgeville, Ga., was sentenced to 28 months in prison. The three suspects were accused of using personal information of more than 30 victims to open 87 fraudulent credit card accounts over a two-year period. They had access to more than $75,000 in credit and collectively stole more than $13,000 before they were caught by law enforcement.
Under false pretenses, the identity theft scheme was carried out by obtaining stolen personal identifying information and using it to apply for Capitol One credit cards, authorities said. The credit cards then were sent to addresses used by other conspirators.
Patrick Thomas aided other conspirators from inside a Georgia prison where he is serving time for unrelated felony convictions. Proceeds from the credit cards would sometimes be placed on his prison commissary account.
Minor was on probation for insurance fraud at the time of the crime. She used fraudulent credit cards from this scheme to pay off some of her probation costs.
Morris recognized the efforts of public and private agencies in the investigation. They include the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Service and Capitol One Bank, N.S. Fraud Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradley Bodiford prosecuted the case.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
