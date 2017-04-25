Police: Victim in North Oakley Drive shooting was shot six times while trying to load shotgun

The victim of a North Oakley Drive shooting was trying to load a shotgun Sunday when Clarence Leon Moore shot him six times with a 40-caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Columbus police detective said during a Tuesday Recorder’s Court Hearing.
Moore pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the 12:41 p.m. shooting. Judge Mary Buckner set bonds totaling $22,500 on the charges and bound the case over to Superior Court after rejecting an argument from public defender Robin King.
King argued self defense for Moore, 34. He didn’t shoot his gun until the man was armed, King told Buckner.
Police Detective Brad Hall told the judge he didn’t buy the self defense argument, because the victim was shot six times. Moore knocked one shell from the victim before he went to a bedroom to get another.
Hall said the victim was transported to Midtown Medical Center by one of the men in the house. He sustained gunshots to the torso, right arm, right leg and left hand. The gunshot to the left hand led to an amputation, Hall said. The man remains in critical condition at the hospital.
Hall said a witness was in a rear bedroom when he heard the two men arguing. The victim went to a bedroom and returned with the shotgun before multiple gunshots were heard.
Hall said blood was all over the apartment and shell casings from the gunfire had been moved. Casings were found on the microwave oven. The shotgun was found on the floor in the living room area.
Darnell Love was in court for the hearing. He told Buckner that he took the victim to the hospital. “He said take me to the hospital,” Love said of the victim. “I’m dying.”
He dropped off the victim at the hospital and drove away.
Moore testified against the wishes of his attorney. A friend for 20 years with the victim, Moore said the two struggled before the man threatened to kill him. “He said ‘I got something for you,’ ” he testified.
Moore said he knocked away the shell as he tried to load the shotgun. He then was pushed back as the victim went to get more shells for the shotgun. “I’m going to be honest, I shot him,” said Moore who had his gun in his hand at the time. “He was going to kill me.”
