Woman struck and killed on Parkway in Opelika is identified

A woman who stepped in front of a car on Fox Run Parkway and died Monday has been identified as an Opelika resident.
Samantha Dyck , 36, of Opelika was pronounced dead about an hour after the 9:48 p.m. crash at the emergency room of East Alabama Medical Center. She died of severe cervical dislocation and multiple blunt force trauma, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said in a release late Tuesday.
Authorities were called to a crash involving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala and a pedestrian around 9:48 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed the Impala was traveling north on Fox Run Parkway and the pedestrian was walking south on Fox Run Parkway, in the northbound right turn lane. Dyck apparently stepped in front of the Impala, causing the car to strike the pedestrian, Harris said.
The driver of the car wasn’t injured. Authorities said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit and the Lee County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with any additional information should call the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous if you wish.
