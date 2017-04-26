Crime

April 26, 2017 11:36 AM

Police investigate armed robbery at Domino's on Wynnton Road

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Authorities are searching for any possible suspects tied to an armed robbery that occurred late Tuesday at the Domino's restaurant at 2543 Wynnton Road.

A police report states that a gun was used during the 11:45 p.m. incident, but it doesn’t mention anyone being harmed.

Columbus police said they were called to the business around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the armed robbery, but no arrests have been made in the case. No suspect descriptions were given in the report.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

