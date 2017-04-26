Police investigate armed robbery at Domino's on Wynnton Road

Authorities are searching for any possible suspects tied to an armed robbery that occurred late Tuesday at the Domino's restaurant at 2543 Wynnton Road.
A police report states that a gun was used during the 11:45 p.m. incident, but it doesn’t mention anyone being harmed.
Columbus police said they were called to the business around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the armed robbery, but no arrests have been made in the case. No suspect descriptions were given in the report.
