Columbus police: Man says he robbed Circle K to support cocaine ‘habit’

Attorney Mike Garner speaks after representing armed robbery suspect Christopher Sizemore Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Authorities said Sizemore admitted to robbing the Columbus Circle K on Second Avenue to support his cocaine habit. Sarah Robinson srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

