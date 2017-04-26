Columbus police: Man says he robbed Circle K to support cocaine ‘habit’

A man told authorities he robbed a Columbus Circle K gas station in 2012 to support his cocaine habit, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Christopher Sizemore, 26, pleaded not guilty to armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Sgt. Matt Blackstock said he was called to 4440 Second Ave. on April 26, 2012, to investigate a Circle K armed robbery.
A witness told police a white man who appeared to be about 25 years old entered the store around 6:30 a.m. dressed in camouflaged jacket. He went to the back of the store and returned moments later carrying the jacket in his hands, authorities said.
He asked the clerk for a pack of cigarettes. When he received them, he allegedly pulled out a long-barrel rifle from under the jacket.
Blackstock said he went around the counter and stole $60 from the register before fleeing on foot.
Later that day, police received information about a man wearing the same clothing being arrested in Russell County on charges related to an unrelated armed robbery. He used the same rifle during the incident, Blackstock testified.
A Russell County deputy told police Sizemore was previously questioned by deputies in Talbot County. During the interview, he allegedly said he robbed the Columbus gas station on April 26, 2012, to support his cocaine habit, Blackstock testified.
Warrants were issued for Sizemore in the Circle K incident, but he had to remain in Alabama to face charges for the other armed robbery. He was convicted of the armed robbery in Alabama, attorney Mike Gardner confirmed.
“This is a case where tried to get the defendant back in Georgia, so we could do all this at one time,” said Gardener, who represented Sizemore. “But because of the way the laws are in effect, he had serve out his Alabama sentence before he came back to Georgia.”
On Monday, Blackstock was informed that Sizemore was being released after serving time in Alabama. He was arrested on the warrants from Columbus around 10:30 a.m. that day and booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
