Auburn University students arrested on drug charges

Three teens, two of whom are Auburn University students, were arrested by police in Auburn, Ala., and charged with distribution of a controlled substance.
According to an official report, the arrests were the result of a three-month investigation involving the Auburn Police Division, Chambers County Drug Task Force and the Tallapoosa County Drug Task Force.
All three are 19 years old.
The non-student is Blake Edward Birmingham from Atlanta.
The students are Cole Stephen Richey and Scott Mitchell Dyson.
Dyson was charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance. Birmingham and Richey had one count each.
The three were arrested Tuesday night and taken to the Lee County Detention Center.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
