April 26, 2017 5:39 PM

Auburn University students arrested on drug charges

By Larry Gierer

Three teens, two of whom are Auburn University students, were arrested by police in Auburn, Ala., and charged with distribution of a controlled substance.

According to an official report, the arrests were the result of a three-month investigation involving the Auburn Police Division, Chambers County Drug Task Force and the Tallapoosa County Drug Task Force.

All three are 19 years old.

The non-student is Blake Edward Birmingham from Atlanta.

The students are Cole Stephen Richey and Scott Mitchell Dyson.

Dyson was charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance. Birmingham and Richey had one count each.

The three were arrested Tuesday night and taken to the Lee County Detention Center.

