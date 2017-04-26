Video camera at Walmart helps police ID robbery suspect

A stolen American Express credit card and video cameras at Walmart on Victory Drive led police to a suspect in the Jan. 24 armed robbery of a door-to-door insurance agent on Matilda Lane.
Dontrel Harper, 23, of Columbus was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Alabama and later transported to the Muscogee County Jail. Harper pleaded not guilty Wednesday to one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a gun during the commission of a crime, armed robbery, burglary second degree and financial transaction card fraud. Judge Mary Buckner ordered him held without bond on the armed robbery and aggravated assault and bound all charges over to Superior Court.
Police Detective Robert Nicholas said the insurance agent was inside a home in the 3500 block of Matilda Lane for just minutes when he returned to his truck about 4:40 p.m.and realized his gun was missing. While at the truck, two men walked up and one pointed a gun and his head while the other went through his pockets. The robber took his wallet with credit cards, truck keys, $500 in insurance company cash and the .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol the victim was missing.
After the men fled, the man started calling credit card companies to cancel stolen credit cards. Twenty-seven minutes after the robbery, his American Express card was used at the Circle K to put gas in a black Honda Accord. An attempt was made to use the card again 39 minutes later to get gas at the Walmart on Victory Drive.
The suspect had invited a female friend to Walmart to fill up her vehicle. The card didn’t work by that time, but the video cameras were operating. The cameras showed a partial license plate that led to the black Honda’s owner before both vehicles left the store.
The woman was contacted, and she said the suspect driving the Honda was Harper, a former boyfriend. The woman said the police were after Harper earlier when he called her on his phone and said police were chasing him at Elizabeth Canty Apartments.
None of the items taken during the robbery have been recovered, Nicholas said.
Harper, who didn’t testify, was represented by defense attorney Michael Eddings.
