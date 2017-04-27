Second man charged with murder in Opelika shooting that killed 2

A second man has been arrested in the March 25 shooting in Opelika, Ala., that killed two men, according to a news release.
Jacquavious J. Greathouse, a 26-year-old Auburn man who was wanted on two counts of murder, turned himself in to the authorities on Wednesday, the Opelika Police Department said. He was booked into the Lee County Jail, where he is awaiting bond.
His arrest came days after 26-year-old John Maddox was taken into custody on April 21 to face the same charges.
Authorities said they responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Toomer Court around 9:14 p.m. March 25. On the scene, officials found 27-year-old Sedric Darrell Lewis and 31-year-old Derris Terrel Harris wounded.
Harris of Lafayette was pronounced dead at the scene. Lewis of Opelika was rushed to East Alabama Medical Center, where he died shortly after his arrival.
Further details concerning the incident have yet to be released.
