Court: Columbus dad ‘whupped’ kids for standing on sink, causing severe injuries

A Columbus man allegedly said he “whupped” his two sons for standing on the sink the morning authorities saw severe bruises and abrasions on all three of his kids, according to testimony early Thursday in Recorder’s Court.
Ladonus Nash, 29, pleaded not guilty to three counts of child cruelty stemming from an incident that injured two boys and a girl between the ages of 4 and 8. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $30,000.
Judge Julius Hunter Jr. ordered the case bound over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Sgt. Lawrence Singleton said he was called to Rigdon Road Elementary School around 7 a.m. Monday to speak with an employee with the Division of Family and Children Services about two students who arrived to school severely injured.
The 5-year-old boy suffered from abrasions and bruises on his chest, side, back and arm. His 8-year-old brother had a large knot on his forehead and abrasions on his neck and back and welts on his thighs, according to police.
“The abrasions looked more like he had been dragged,” Singleton said of the youngest boy. “It was more scratches than anything else. The whole chest area was just raw.”
The younger boy told police he “got a whupping” but wouldn’t elaborate. The 8-year-old wouldn’t speak with the officer.
Singleton said the children were placed in the custody of DFCS, which he believes turned them over to the grandmother. It’s unclear if the boys were treated at a hospital.
Police were still investigating Monday morning when Nash’s wife arrived to the school. She said Nash disciplined the boys that morning for standing on the sink. She said he whooped them, but she didn’t see any of the injuries before they went to Rigdon Road Elementary.
Two child cruelty warrants were issued for Nash.
Singleton said he was told that Nash’s 4-year-old daughter was also severely injured, but he didn’t clarify how she was harmed. Another officer responded to Midtown Medical Center, where the girl was being treated for welts on her chest, back, arm and side.
A third child cruelty warrant was then issued for Nash. He was taken into custody at 9:43 p.m. Monday at his job at the A1a Bonding Company on 10th Ave.
In court, Nash was represented by a public defender who asked Singleton if the victims’ injuries could have possibly come from the children playing. The officer responded, “No.”
The public defender went on to say that Nash did “whup” the children, but he didn’t strike any of them in the chest. He told the court the children were also playing two nights before the incident.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments