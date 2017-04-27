Suspect in Opelika armed robbery being sought

The suspect in an Opelika, Ala. armed robbery is being sought.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery that occurred April 26.
According to an official report, at approximately 9:03 p.m. Wednesday a black male entered the Dollar General located on Lee Road 621.
He was armed with a handgun and demanded money.
The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect has a slender build and was wearing blue jeans, red Alabama hoodie, red tennis shoes and a black hat.
He fled the scene heading South on Highway 169 in a Silver four-door passenger car believed to be a Ford Taurus.
Anyone with any information about this case should call 334-749-5651.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
