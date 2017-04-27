Man faces false imprisonment charge after dispute near Lakebottom

A Columbus man faces false imprisonment and other charges after a dispute at a Lake Bottom area home on April 15, Columbus police said.
Alan Caldwell, 26, is also charged with battery and cruelty to children third degree in a dispute that occurred sometime between 11 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Caldwell was taken into custody just after noon Thursday on 10th Street and Seventh Avenue at Ace Bonding Co. A Recorder’s Court hearing is set for 8 a.m. Friday.
Police were called to the home at midnight to check on a dispute between Caldwell and a 27-year-old woman.
Caldwell is employed with the National Guard.
