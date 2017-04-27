Crime

April 27, 2017 8:34 PM

Man faces false imprisonment charge after dispute near Lakebottom

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

A Columbus man faces false imprisonment and other charges after a dispute at a Lake Bottom area home on April 15, Columbus police said.

Alan Caldwell, 26, is also charged with battery and cruelty to children third degree in a dispute that occurred sometime between 11 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Caldwell was taken into custody just after noon Thursday on 10th Street and Seventh Avenue at Ace Bonding Co. A Recorder’s Court hearing is set for 8 a.m. Friday.

Police were called to the home at midnight to check on a dispute between Caldwell and a 27-year-old woman.

Caldwell is employed with the National Guard.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 1:13

Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future
Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings 1:45

Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings
Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex 0:40

Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos