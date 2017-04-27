No foul play suspected after man, 31, found dead in vehicle at Walmart

No foul play is suspected after a 31-year-old man was found dead Thursday in the parking lot at Walmart, 955 Lafayette Parkway, the LaGrange Police Department said.
The man’s name wasn’t released because his relatives hadn’t been notified. His body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy.
Police were called to the business at 4:21 p.m. to check on an unresponsive person in a vehicle in the parking lot. No manner or cause of death has been determined.
The death remains under investigation but no foul play is suspected.
