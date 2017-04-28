William Lee Sims
Lee County officials searching for escaped inmate

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

April 28, 2017 10:31 AM

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 51-year-old man who didn’t return from his work release assignment, according to a Facebook post Friday morning.

William Lee Sims was incarcerated at the Lee County Detention Facility and was assigned on work release. Authorities said he failed to return to the facility after his work release assignment on Thursday.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Sims is encouraged to contact the Lee County Sheriff Office at 334-749-5651.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

